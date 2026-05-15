Charlotte firefighters seek pay parity as budget prioritizes CMPD pay

CHARLOTTE — Whether a building is burning or a loved one falls, the Charlotte Fire Department is first on the scene.

This past week, Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson has been reminding people not to forget about firefighters when discussing public safety.

“We’re on the shootings, we’re on the stabbings, we’re on fires,” President of Charlotte Firefighters Association Local 660 Mike Feneis said. “We’re doing those every day, so how are we not valued like CMPD?”

President of Local 660 Mike Feneis says City Manager Marcus Jones’ budget is unfair.

Jones is proposing 10% raises for CMPD officers but only 7% for Charlotte Fire. With the manager planning to defer step increases until next year, Feneis worries the pay raise is even lower.

“We’re looking for equity within public safety,” he said. “Police and fire are doing the same job out on the streets, risking their lives every day. When you give one group 10% and one 7%, that’s really not equity, and it makes firefighters feel that they’re not important.”

The city manager has defended the pay discrepancies by saying CMPD has more issues with recruitment and retention than Charlotte Fire.

But Feneis says that’s not a good reason and says Charlotte Fire will see recruitment and retention issues without proper investment.

“Charlotte used to be a destination city for firefighters; people from across the country would come to Charlotte to be a Charlotte firefighter,” he said. “That’s no longer the case.”

The Charlotte City Council will discuss budget modifications on Monday. Local 660 has been meeting with city leaders ahead of the discussion.

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