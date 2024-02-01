5-car crash shuts down Salisbury intersection

SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-car crash blocked an intersection in Salisbury on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 4 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department they were investigating the incident at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Klumac Road.

They described the crash as “serious” but did not share information about injuries.

It’s not clear if anyone will be charged.

Detectives are currently investigating. There’s no word on when the intersection will reopen.

Anyone with information can call Maj. Corey Brooks at 704-638-5333.

