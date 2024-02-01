Troopers: Innocent person killed when Alexander County chase ends in crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An innocent person was killed when a highway patrol chase ended with a crash in Alexander County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened before 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near the county fairgrounds south of Taylorsville.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, they initiated the chase because the car was stolen. They were heading south on Highway 16 when another car pulled out onto the highway to head north. A man and a woman were inside that second car.

Troopers said the suspect’s car slammed into the second car. The man was killed and the woman was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they pulled the suspect out of his car when it began to catch fire. He was taken to the hospital as well but did not have serious injuries, they said.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The highway patrol did not share information on charges.

The road was expected to be shut down until at least 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

