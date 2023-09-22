5 cases of West Nile virus reported in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging the public to take precautions against mosquito bites following recent reports of West Nile virus infection in the state.

Late summer and early autumn are the most common times to become infected with mosquito-borne diseases in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.

Five cases of West Nile virus have been reported in North Carolina residents since Aug. 1.

NCDHHS said all individuals who have been infected have recovered. However, this is an uptick in cases for this time of year.

“As we move into the fall months and colder weather, this is a reminder that mosquitos are still active and can transmit West Nile virus,” said Michael Doyle, State Public Health Entomologist. “We urge residents to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites and local governments to implement integrated mosquito management methods for mosquito control.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

People are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Use insect repellents that are EPA-registered and contain DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Picaridin, or IR3535

Empty outside containers with water inside and turn them over

Do not have overgrown grass, shrubbery, or weeds

Put sand in tree holes

Clean you gutters

Keep your boat turned over, covered, or drained. If it is covered, make sure the cover does not collect water.

Take care of your swimming pools

Put top-feeding minnows in ornamental ponds and water gardens

Change the water in plant holders, pet dishes, and birdbaths on a weekly basis

Place screens on rain barrels and use the water quickly

