1 confirmed West Nile Virus case in the town of Kershaw, officials said

KERSHAW — The town of Kershaw has one confirmed case of West Nile Virus, according to Lancaster County officials.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control verified the case on August 28. Lancaster County was notified on September 15.

“In an effort to reduce the risk of the mosquito-borne illness, the County will be working with the Town of Kershaw to coordinate the deployment of the County fogging truck to begin spraying activities this weekend,” Lancaster County Administrator, Dennis Marstall said.

Mosquitoes usually spread the virus but other insects can also spread it. Horses, birds, humans, mosquitoes and more can be infected by the virus.

The virus cannot be spread through human contact.

People are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Use insect repellents that are EPA-registered and contain DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Picaridin, or IR3535

Empty outside containers with water inside and turn them over

Do not have overgrown grass, shrubbery, or weeds

Put sand in tree holes

Clean you gutters

Keep your boat turned over, covered, or drained. If it is covered, make sure the cover does not collect water.

Take care of your swimming pools

Put top-feeding minnows in ornamental ponds and water gardens

Change the water in plant holders, pet dishes, and birdbaths on a weekly basis

Place screens on rain barrels and use the water quickly

