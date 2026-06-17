5 finalists vie for Charlotte mayoral seat

CHARLOTTE — The battle to lead the city of Charlotte has been narrowed to the final five.
These are the finalists for interim mayor:
- Former City Councilman Harold Cogdell
- Civic leader Carrie Cook
- N.C. Bar Association President Rob Harrington
- Current Councilman James Mitchell
- State Sen. Caleb Theodros
City council will interview them on Thursday, and the final vote is expected to be on Monday.
>>Charlotte City Council hears from dozens of interim mayor candidates
Charlotte City Council's mayoral picks (no particular order of their ranking):— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 17, 2026
Dimple Ajmera:
1. Harold Cogdell
2. Sebastian Feculak
3. Jennifer Roberts
James Mitchell
1. James Mitchell
2. Caleb Theodros
3. Harold Cogdell
LaWana Slack-Mayfield
1. Carrie Cook
2. Robert…
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