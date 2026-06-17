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5 finalists vie for Charlotte mayoral seat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The battle to lead the city of Charlotte has been narrowed to the final five.

5 finalists vie for Charlotte mayoral seat

These are the finalists for interim mayor:

  • Former City Councilman Harold Cogdell
  • Civic leader Carrie Cook
  • N.C. Bar Association President Rob Harrington
  • Current Councilman James Mitchell
  • State Sen. Caleb Theodros

City council will interview them on Thursday, and the final vote is expected to be on Monday.

>>Charlotte City Council hears from dozens of interim mayor candidates

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