CHARLOTTE — The battle to lead the city of Charlotte has been narrowed to the final five.

5 finalists vie for Charlotte mayoral seat

These are the finalists for interim mayor:

Former City Councilman Harold Cogdell

Civic leader Carrie Cook

N.C. Bar Association President Rob Harrington

Current Councilman James Mitchell

State Sen. Caleb Theodros

City council will interview them on Thursday, and the final vote is expected to be on Monday.

>>Charlotte City Council hears from dozens of interim mayor candidates

Charlotte City Council's mayoral picks (no particular order of their ranking):



Dimple Ajmera:

1. Harold Cogdell

2. Sebastian Feculak

3. Jennifer Roberts



James Mitchell

1. James Mitchell

2. Caleb Theodros

3. Harold Cogdell



LaWana Slack-Mayfield

1. Carrie Cook

2. Robert… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 17, 2026

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