Charlotte City Council hears from dozens of interim mayor candidates

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people who applied for Charlotte’s interim mayor spoke in front of the city council on Monday, hoping to sway their vote.

Channel 9’s government reporter Joe Bruno has highlighted some of the 60-plus candidates.

The candidates only had 2 minutes to sell themselves to the Charlotte City Council. Like any job interview, everyone had different reasons for applying.

The mayoral applicant public forum hasn't started yet because councilmembers are debating the process they already approved last month.



Some want an extra meeting with finalists before the vote, which is scheduled for next week.



There is also confusion over the potential… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 15, 2026

“Like many, I have been impacted by corporate layoffs and according to LinkedIn, this is the only job available in the city,” Zach Claywell, interim mayoral applicant said.

Dozens of people made their case to the Charlotte City Council to be the 60th mayor in the city’s history. Some are newcomers.

“Much like you would trust someone to watch your home when you’re away, you expect it to be in good hands, said Yara Al Bayyari, interim mayoral applicant.

“Trust, transparency, and execution are critical in this moment, and in this moment, you must have the right experience,” said Carrie Cook, interim mayoral applicant.

Others are former elected officials.

“I have served at the dais you sit,” said Harold Cogdell, interim mayoral applicant.

Two minutes is hard to get to know anyone, let alone the future leader of one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities. Most of the debate and discussion will happen behind the scenes.

The mayor of Charlotte doesn’t get a vote unless there is a tie. It’s technically a part-time role and is a demanding job. As mayor, you are the spokesperson for the city and can use the bully pulpit to get your agenda done.

“I am fully committed to being the best mayor I can be without the challenge of managing a career,” said Mike Evans, interim mayoral applicant.

Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell is also seeking the seat. He is the only current councilmember who applied.

Charlotte City Council will submit its top three applicants to the clerk’s office by the end of the day Tuesday. There will be a special meeting on Thursday for the council to hear from the top five. Charlotte City Council will appoint a new mayor on June 22.

©2026 Cox Media Group