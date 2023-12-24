5 hospitalized after several cars crash, shutting down southeast Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE — Multiple cars crashed into each other in southeast Charlotte, prompting MEDIC to rush five patients to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road and Sharon Amity.

Charlotte Fire Department said all lanes were closed at the intersection and asked drivers to avoid the area. The road re-opened by the time Channel 9′s photographer arrived around 6:30 a.m.

Traffic Advisory: MVC at intersection of Monroe Rd and Sharon Amity; all lanes of traffic stopped momentarily; see alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DZTjQ16OIR — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 24, 2023

MEDIC confirmed two of the patients suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three sustained serious injuries.

Channel 9 asked CMPD if they can reveal what caused the crash.

