5 hospitalized after several cars crash, shutting down southeast Charlotte intersection

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Multiple cars crashed into each other in southeast Charlotte, prompting MEDIC to rush five patients to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road and Sharon Amity.

Charlotte Fire Department said all lanes were closed at the intersection and asked drivers to avoid the area. The road re-opened by the time Channel 9′s photographer arrived around 6:30 a.m.

MEDIC confirmed two of the patients suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three sustained serious injuries.

Channel 9 asked CMPD if they can reveal what caused the crash.

