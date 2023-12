CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a crash in southwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. on the inbound lanes of East Independence Boulevard near Albernale Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

VIDEO: Speeding led to south Charlotte crash that hospitalized 4 people, CMPD says

Speeding led to south Charlotte crash that hospitalized 4 people, CMPD says





©2023 Cox Media Group