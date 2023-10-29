5 people shot, killed in southeast NC home identified by sheriff

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office have released the names of the five people shot and killed in a Clinton home early on Thursday morning, according to news partners at WLOS in Asheville.

Deputies were called to the home off Garland Highway just before 1 a.m. for a homicide. According to WLOS, there were five people found at the scene dead from gunshot wounds.

WLOS reports the sheriff identified the five victims as Alfonza Jeffers, 78, from Clinton; Lamar Williams, 58, from Rose Hill; Dagoberto Lopez, 33, from Garland; Hector Salazar Lopez, 39 from Garland; and Jamie Lynn Rowland, 47, from Clinton.

The sheriff did not give any information about a suspect late on Friday but told reporters they are speaking with some people of interest, according to WLOS.

(WATCH BELOW: One shot in east Charlotte grocery store parking lot)

One shot in east Charlotte grocery store parking lot





©2023 Cox Media Group