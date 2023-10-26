5 found shot, killed in eastern NC home, deputies say

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Five people were found dead after a shooting in a North Carolina home early Thursday morning, WTVD reports.

Sheriff’s deputies said they made the discovery shortly after midnight. The Sampson County sheriff told WTVD four men and a woman, ages 30 to 80, were killed.

The sheriff said someone who knows the homeowner had called 911.

The home is outside of the town of Clinton, which is 35 miles east of Fayetteville.

Deputies haven’t shared how the victims are connected and they haven’t released information on suspects.

Investigators told WTVD the shooting is not connected to two other shootings in the county within hours.

