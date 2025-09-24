$50,000 worth of hemp stolen from Gastonia grower, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are searching for whoever stole about 35 pounds of hemp valued at $50,000 from a federally licensed grower. Investigators said the thief shattered a window to get inside the indoor farm on the west side of Gastonia, according to police reports.

The business is not publicly listed likely because of situations, such as this, according to experts.

They said that amount of hemp in plant form may have been hard to steal but profitable.

Once cut, 35 pounds of hemp can sell on the street as marijuana for $60,000 to $90,000.

“As required by the 2018 Farm Bill, USDA developed the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program to provide regulatory oversight of the cultivation of hemp in the United States,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

