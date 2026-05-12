DA: CMPD officers used justified force in killing crime spree suspect

CHARLOTTE — Officers will not face charges for shooting and killing a man involved in a violent crime spree in October 2025 in Charlotte.

Joseph Andrade carjacked and shot and killed a man along North Hoskins Road before kidnapping another woman from her home and driving her car with her inside to Wesley Heights, police said.

Along the way, Andrade reportedly fired shots at officers.

They fired back, killing him near Freedom Drive and Morehead Street.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers who shot Andrade used justified force, the district attorney said.

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