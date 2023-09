GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-awaited affordable housing project in Gastonia is expected to break ground this month.

The 200-unit Fairhaven Place project on East Hudson Boulevard is nearly underway, our partners at the Gaston Gazette reported.

It’s been two years since the city approved the development.

The project is expected to cost $50 million and is expected to be open for people to move into in 2025.

