Mooresville pauses new developments until infrastructure needs are addressed

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Some new developments in the town of Mooresville are on hold after town leaders issued a moratorium for the south Iredell County area.

This is all in an effort to make sure the infrastructure is safe for future residents.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson noticed some homes under construction within this area that will still move forward as planned, but the town paused new development approvals near Shepherd Elementary School, Mazeppa Park, and Pecan Hills.

Mez Frohman says she moved to Mooresville in 2021, when there were more trees, and less construction equipment.

“They keep building new houses, apartments, [and] townhouses. Everyone complains about traffic,” Frohman said.

She lives a few miles from the South Iredell Pump Station off Mazeppa Road. The town says the station is operating at full capacity – and there’s no available capacity elsewhere.

“It affects a very little area, honestly. It’s more of some residential areas that were being looked at,” said Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney.

Carney says this impacts new development approvals for all new residential subdivisions, multi-family housing, and non-residential projects.

It applies within an approximately three-square-mile region, and it will last for up to 35 months.

Map showing where development is paused in Mooresville

“If we’re going to put a moratorium, residential is always a place we’d rather put it on. But yeah, it shouldn’t affect any of our corporate growth,” Carney said.

The town says this should give time to design and build better infrastructure.

Frohman hopes it’s enough time to make changes.

“Three years feels so fast. I don’t know how fast they’re gonna grow in the next three years. Maybe five years and see,” Frohman said.

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The town says this is in response to new developments surrounding Troutman, which has been utilizing the pump station for the last two decades.

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