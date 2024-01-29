57 shell casings found on street in Belmont neighborhood after shots heard overnight

CHARLOTTE — More than 50 shell casings were discovered on a street in a Belmont neighborhood after two houses were shot into on Saturday night.

Belmont police say they went to the 500 block of Nixon Road around 11 p.m. Saturday for a call of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found bullet holes in two houses on the road. The person who called the police said they heard 20 gunshots and saw a car leaving the area.

As police investigated the neighborhood, they found 57 shell casings on the street. They obtained a search warrant for 510 Nixon Road and found 4 “projectiles” in the house.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to the press release.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Detective Rumney at 980-525-2131.

