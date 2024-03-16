5K run raises money to help serve people with disabilities

CHARLOTTE — People laced up their shoes and rolled out their strollers at McAlpine Creek Park for its 24th Annual Joni and Friends Walk ‘N Roll.

The event featured a family-friendly 5K and fun run, which was followed by a block party.

“We have more than 200 participants coming out raising money to reach families, care for families, and connect families affected by disability and just to bring hope,” said Jeb Beauchamp, the area director for Joni and Friends North Carolina.

The money raised goes to the Joni and Friends International Disability Ministry.

The organization donates wheelchairs, goes on mission trips and more.

