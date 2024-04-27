Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing Salisbury children

SALISBURY, N.C. — An Amber Alert was canceled shortly after it was issued on Friday night for two missing children from Salisbury, according to officials.

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Salisbury children Igh’Jhlan Silver and Prasjhas Reid.

Previous coverege:

Igh’Jhlan Silver is a 2-year-old boy who is about 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the Salisbury Police Department said.

Prasjhas Reid is a 3-year-old girl, who is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 26 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The victims are believed to be with 25-year-old Kevin Antonio Smith.

Kevin Antonio Smith

Smith is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. They are in a gray 2023 Nissan Altima with the N.C. tag: KHB1698. They were last seen near North Caldwell and West Innes streets.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Salisbury Police Department immediately at (704) 638-5333, or call 911 or* HP.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘Senseless violence’: 2 women, baby shot in Salisbury neighborhood

‘Senseless violence’: 2 women, baby shot in Salisbury neighborhood

©2024 Cox Media Group