6 hurt in crash involving school and city buses in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Six people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a school bus, a city bus, and another vehicle, at North Tryon Street and East Craighead Road in NoDa, MEDIC said.

There were no students injured.

The half-dozen patients had non-life-threatening injuries, according to initial reports from MEDIC.

No additional details have been made available.

