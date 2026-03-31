Beloved Rock Hill coach battles kidney disease; community rallies for support

ROCK HILL, S.C. — For more than two decades, Coach Nakia McCloud has been a staple in the Rock Hill sports community.

From winning state championships at South Pointe High School, to helping athletes reach college and the pros, his guidance has made an impact on students both on and off the field.

But now, the man who has given so much is facing the fight of his life. In August of 2025, McCloud was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease. He spends hours each week on dialysis as he waits for a transplant.

“I go three days a week, four hours and 15 minutes,” he said. “I have tons of doctors appointments.”

Through it all, he’s leaning on the same mindset he’s taught his players for years.

“I’m always telling the kids to push through things, so now I have to coach myself how to push through this process,” McCloud told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

Thankfully, the community he’s poured into is showing up for him during this difficult time.

“He’s been a role model, just a voice of reason for me,” Devonte Holloman said. “You hate to see bad things happen to good people, but it hasn’t changed who he is.”

McCloud’s family says any support, whether through donations, prayer or sharing his story can make all the difference.

“It’s amazing knowing that the community wanted to help because I need their help now,” McCloud said.

So far, an online fundraiser has brought in more than $28,000 to help with medical expenses. The family’s goal is $30,000.

VIDEO: ‘Always comes around’: Community rallies to help woman with kidney disease find living donor

‘Always comes around’: Community rallies to help woman with kidney disease find living donor

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