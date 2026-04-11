6 stabbed overnight in downtown Raleigh, suspect in custody

RALEIGH — Police say six people were stabbed after a fight broke out between one man and a group of people in downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning.

According to our partners at ABC11, officers were called to Fayetteville Street just after 12:15 a.m. and found multiple people who had been stabbed.

Police told ABC11 that a fight broke out between Frank Lalich, 35, and a group of people, and that’s what led to the stabbings.

A total of six victims ere taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police told ABC11.

Lalich was taken to the hospital, and he’s facing four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

“Last night, many members of our community witnessed a traumatic event on Fayetteville Street,” Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce said in a statement. “We recognize the impact incidents like this can have and extend our concern to all those affected. I want to commend our officers for their swift response and the aid they provided at the scene. Acts of violence such as this are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city. The safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priority.”

No other details have been released yet.

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