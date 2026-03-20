61-year-old man arrested for child sexual abuse in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — On March 9, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of child sexual abuse involving a juvenile under the age of 13.

The suspect, 61‑year‑old John Walter Breedlove, was known to the victim.

John Walter Breedlove

Working with the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center, investigators learned the abuse occurred multiple times at Breedlove’s home on Dunns Mountain Church Road in Salisbury.

The investigation began after the child disclosed the abuse to their parents, who immediately contacted 911. A search warrant at the home led to the seizure of evidence, including surveillance footage relevant to the case.

Arrest warrants were issued on March 18, and Breedlove was taken into custody at his residence.

He is being held without bond at the Rowan County Detention Center on charges including kidnapping, taking indecent liberties with a child, first‑degree sex offenses, and sexual battery.

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