Assault and kidnapping suspect arrested after 2-hour standoff

SALSIBURY, N.C. — Salisbury police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman and her son with a knife and held her daughter captive during a two-hour standoff. Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 200 block of Henderlite Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators identified the suspect as Eugene D. Nolan, 40, a known acquaintance of the victims, police said. The incident began when Nolan allegedly assaulted a woman and her juvenile son, both of whom survived the attack. The situation escalated into a kidnapping when Nolan refused to let the woman’s daughter leave the residence.

Eugene D. Nolan

The female victim and her juvenile son sustained injuries consistent with an assault involving a knife. According to police, those injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Salisbury police said. While the mother and son were able to speak with officers upon their arrival, they reported that the woman’s juvenile daughter remained trapped inside the home with Nolan.

The Salisbury Police Department Special Response Team responded to the scene due to the nature of the situation.

They were joined by negotiators from the Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were informed that Nolan was actively preventing the girl from leaving the residence, police said.

Negotiators spoke with Nolan for approximately two hours to resolve the standoff. The process resulted in Nolan releasing the juvenile girl unharmed and surrendering to police peacefully. Nolan was then taken into custody without further incident.

Nolan was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Felony kidnapping

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Following his arrest, he was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center. Nolan is currently being held at the facility without bond.

VIDEO: 21-year-old man shot, killed in Salisbury, police say

21-year-old man shot, killed in Salisbury, police say

©2026 Cox Media Group