CHARLOTTE — New recruits with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will now be questioned about implicit bias before they get to wear a badge, according to The Charlotte Observer.

North Carolina requires every police applicant undergo psychological testing during recruitment. Chief Estella Patterson says prospective officers will now be questioned more closely during psychological screenings after seven officers were exposed in a scandal involving racist, sexist and religiously biased text messages in early October.

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Six officers involved in the scandal resigned before a city review board could decide whether to fire them, and the FBI is now investigating possible civil rights violations.

Chief Patterson says the department is determined to catch potential problems before officers ever hit the streets.

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