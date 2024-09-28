63-year-old woman dead after downed tree entrapment in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUTAIN, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman has died and a man is hospitalized after being trapped under a downed tree in Kings Mountain Friday.

Kings Moutain Communications Center received a notification that a tree had fallen on someone on N Gaston Street just after 10 a.m.

First responders arrived and found a man and a woman trapped underneath the tree.

Police say they worked diligently to rescue the victim, Paul Eugene Miller, from the tree.

Melissa Neisler Lawrence, 63, was located within the confines of the downed tree. Lawrence did not survive, according to police.

Miller was transported to a local hospital.

