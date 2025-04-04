Bill to change healthcare industry in NC moving through the Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill to change how North Carolina’s healthcare industry is regulated is moving through the state Senate.

Bill 370 would repeal the state’s Certificate to Need law, which requires providers to get approval from the Department of Health before they can build new facilities or get certain equipment.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the law is supposed to help control healthcare costs by preventing unnecessary overlap between facilities.

However, critics say it is anti-competitive and does not work.

There is a similar bill in the state house.

