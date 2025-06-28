7 transported after inhalation incident at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC transported seven patients from Charlotte Douglas Airport to area hospitals following an incident involving inhalation symptoms.

The incident occurred on an aircraft.

Six of the patients were reported to have minor symptoms, while one was in serious condition.

According to MEDIC, one of those patients was a gate agent, and the others were crew members.

The exact nature of the incident remains unclear.

However, MEDIC said there was an unknown odor, possibly jet fuel, that caused the symptoms.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group