Technology issue causes delays on American Airlines flights

CHARLOTTE — A technology issue is affecting connectivity for some American Airlines systems, causing delays but no flight cancellations at this time, a spokesperson with the airline said in a statement sent out at about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

There were 515 delays at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as of 4 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is unclear how many are attributed to the technology issue.

The airline said it is actively working with its partners to resolve the connectivity issue, which has led to delays in operations.

Despite these setbacks, no flights have been canceled, ensuring that travel plans remain intact for passengers.

FlightAware showed 39 cancellations at Charlotte Douglas.

The company has expressed its apologies to customers for the inconvenience caused by the delays. While the specific systems affected by the connectivity issue have not been disclosed, efforts are underway to address the problem swiftly.

Details about the exact nature of the technology issue and the identity of the partners involved in resolving it have not been provided. The duration of the delays remains uncertain as the company continues to work on a solution.

No additional details have been made available.

