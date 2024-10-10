71-year-old Charlotte man with cognitive impairment reported missing

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued an alert for a 71-year-old Charlotte man with cognitive impairment.

Keith Broom was last seen leaving Wrayhill Drive in a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

He was wearing a tan hat, an olive green jacket, a blue and white checkered dress shirt, a dark-colored belt, and khaki pants.

Broom is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray and white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call J. Rende with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

