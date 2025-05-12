Rain keeps spectators out of PGA Championship practice round

CHARLOTTE — Rain over the Charlotte area kept fans from catching the PGA action at Quail Hollow in person on Monday.

The world’s top golfers will spend the week in south Charlotte for the championship. The opening ceremony started Monday morning.

Before the tournament officially tees off on Thursday, you can catch some of the players practicing and getting a feel for the course. If you had a ticket to Monday’s practice, you can use it Tuesday or Wednesday.

This year, fans will notice new hospitality areas like the first-ever double-decker seating area on the 17th green.

You can keep an eye on weather conditions around Quail Hollow at this link.

