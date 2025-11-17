73 million drivers to hit the road this Thanksgiving, AAA projects

Thanksgiving is set to be the busiest holiday for travel this year, with nearly 82 million people expected to journey at least 50 miles from home, according to AAA.

This marks an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to last Thanksgiving, setting a new record for holiday travel.

“Any time after lunchtime is when you’re going to really see that traffic building, especially on the interstates at major metros,” said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

AAA projects that the majority of travelers, at least 73 million, will be hitting the roads by car.

In addition to road travel, six million U.S. travelers are expected to take domestic flights over the Thanksgiving holiday period, which is a slight increase from last year.

The group shared these tips to keep your car running properly.

Check your tires once a month and before taking a long trip. Pay special attention to tire pressure and tread depth. Be sure to inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your vehicle has one.

Check your battery. If your engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life.

Listen to and feel the brakes. If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your vehicle to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection.

Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner. If your wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades.

. If your wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades. Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation.

