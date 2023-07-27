79-year-old man gets life in prison for 2019 double-murder

CHARLOTTE — A judge sentenced a 79-year-old man to life in prison for a deadly double shooting that happened in 2019 in south Charlotte.

A jury convicted Caldwell Cole on Wednesday, the district attorney’s office announced.

Cole was charged with killing Janet Scronce and Furahn Morrow in a home on Lytham Drive near South Meck High School.

Three other people were also shot and survived.

Cole was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear.

He won’t be eligible for parole.

















