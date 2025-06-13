79-year-old woman dies after crashing into retaining wall in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 79-year-old woman died in a crash in southeast Charlotte on Monday.
It happened just after 3 p.m. on the 2700 block of Margaret Wallace Road.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they received a call regarding a collision with injuries.
At the scene, they found a Toyota Camry off the right side of the roadway that had struck a retaining wall.
The driver of the Camry, 79-year-old Nina Kalapuch, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a retaining wall.
However, alcohol impairment and speed are not suspected to be contributing factors to this crash.
