‘It’s amazing’: Firefighters to host lemonade stand, raise money for girls injured in crash

MORGANTON, N.C. — Brendletown firefighters are hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser after a car crashed into a stand and injured three girls on Wednesday.

A car crashed into a lemonade stand along Conley Road in Burke County on Wednesday, seriously injuring three girls. Officials said two cars wrecked on Conley Road, sending one of the cars crashing into the lemonade stand.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with the girls’ family members on Friday morning. They told him that a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old were airlifted to the hospital following the crash.

Family members told Faherty that the two girls have several serious injuries, and their recovery will take time.

The Brendletown Fire Department responded to the crash on Wednesdays. Now, those firefighters are now planning a lemonade stand fundraiser at their department on Highway 64, south of Morganton.

Organizers told Faherty that the stand will be set up Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Firefighters said the proceeds will go to the families of the children. And they hope people will stop by to help out.

Jessica Tallent, the mother of a 9-year-old who was injured in the crash, said her daughter is now out of the hospital. And she is thankful for the fire department.

“They thought enough of the girls to say you know what we need to do this and donate it all to the girls,” Tallent said. “That’s crazy to me, but it’s amazing.”

WATCH: Three children hit by car at lemonade stand near Morganton, driver charged

Three children hit by car at lemonade stand near Morganton

©2025 Cox Media Group