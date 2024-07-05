9 School Tools drive officially underway

CHARLOTTE — Even though the summer sun is beating down, the new school year is right around the corner.

And that means the annual 9 School Tools drive is now underway.

The feeling of having the perfect notebook or backpack to start the school year can make a world of difference for students.

“In my head, I’m like, it’s just a backpack, but to them, that’s where they keep all of their belongings, which makes them who they are,” said teacher Jordan White.

>> Channel 9′s Elsa Gills delves into how much the need for school supplies has grown and how you can help, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Ministry works with food truck to give free meals to families in need

Ministry works with food truck to give free meals to families in need





©2024 Cox Media Group