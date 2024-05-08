9 Food Drive teams up with The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to collect food for families

If you can fill a grocery bag, you can help feed a local family!

Join 9 Family Focus and the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery as we collect food for families in need. Charlotte’s oldest brewery will be a collection site for this year’s 9 Food Drive.

On Saturday, May 11th, from 1-3p, you can donate a bag of food for a free pint of beer.

The brewery is located on Yancey Road, which is off of Old Pineville Road between Woodlawn and South Blvd.

Nearly 485,000 people in our area live in poverty including over 155,000 children and 54,000 seniors. Your donations make a big difference. Together we can end hunger.

All donations benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. For nearly 20 years, WSOC-TV and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina have partnered to end area hunger through the 9 Food Drive. Click here for a list of most needed food-items.

The 9 Food Drive runs until Sunday, June 30th.

