911 calls released after deadly Uptown Charlotte condo fire

CHARLOTTE — The 911 calls connected to a deadly fire in Uptown Charlotte last month have been released.

The fire broke out on May 2 at the Springfield Square condos in the Fourth Ward neighborhood. A 69-year-old woman was killed.

In the newly-released 911 calls, you can hear the fear in a neighbor’s voice as she calls police.

Dispatcher: “Are you outside?”

Caller: “Yeah I’m outside. I’m across the street.”

Dispatcher: “OK just stay across the street, we have trucks en route. OK?”

Caller: “OK. I’m worried about the people that are in there.”

Dispatcher: “I understand. We have trucks pulling up now.”

Caller: “OK they’re here.”

Charlotte Fire said more than 60 firefighters controlled the blaze in an hour. In all, the fire destroyed 12 condo units, putting 16 people out of their homes.

As for the cause, investigators say someone who was smoking didn’t put it out properly.

