911 center focuses on mental health for first responders

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A 911 center in Wilmington is taking a new approach to helping first responders cope with their mental health, according to reports from WECT.

Dispatchers often deal with traumatic situations, including shootings, car crashes, domestic violence, and medical emergencies.

One dispatcher who has been on the job for eight years told WECT that the workload has taken a toll on her physical as well as mental health.

Hope Downs, the director of the New Hanover County 911 center, said the goal is to help more employees.

“We’ve done little things like putting gaming machines in the break rooms or in the privacy rooms,” Downs explained.

Those rooms have gaming machines like Pacman and Tetris.

“And those are really helpful after stressful incidents to be able to use our hands and get our minds off the things the game specifically because you’re so focused on that, that your mind can take a relaxed, relaxing break from what they were going through,” said New Hanover County 911 telecommunicator Kayleigh Green.

County leaders told WECT that they are also working on adjusting employee schedules to make sure they have flexible hours that work for them and their families.

