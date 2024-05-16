SouthPark fire: ‘Not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about it,’ firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — We’re approaching one year since a deadly fire at a construction site in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood.

Anchor Erica Bryant is speaking with some of the heroes who were right in the middle of it.

“I’d say probably not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about it,” Charlotte Fire Capt. Mike Watts said.

They spoke about the difficult decision to call a mayday.

“I’ve got a guy low on air, we’re disoriented and don’t know our way back out, we’re in zero visibility,” Watts said.

“That was the decision I made in my head. Like we’re going to have to do this,” he said.

They also shared how they’re doing today.

