ABC Commission revokes alcohol permits for west Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte bar and restaurant is losing its ABC permits. The ABC Commission unanimously voted to strip the ABC permits of Reba’s Bar & Grill in west Charlotte on Camp Greene Street.

ABC officials say Reba’s owner, Rodney Black, was convicted of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury in August 2024. ABC officials say that makes Black ineligible to hold ABC permits, according to state law.

Prior to the vote, Black briefly addressed the ABC Commission saying he did not have enough money to hire an attorney to contest the revocation of permits. He admitted to being “green” to the process.”

“I am at the mercy of the court,” he said. “Your decision is your decision.”

Without discussion, the ABC Commission then unanimously voted to revoke the permits.

