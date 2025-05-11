Acclaimed chef to open restaurant at luxury hotel uptown

CHARLOTTE — Acclaimed chef Michael Mina has inked a deal for Bourbon Steak Charlotte in uptown.

That restaurant is slated to debut at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte in 2026. It replaces the Punch Room on the luxury hotel’s 15th floor. The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte is at 201 E. Trade St.

“Charlotte continues to establish itself as a rising culinary destination, and we’re excited to join this dynamic community,” Mina says.

Expect that restaurant to deliver Mina’s take on the American steakhouse, balancing classic and modern traditions.

Keep reading here.

WATCH: State legislature pushes back on Charlotte Water’s plan to draw from Catawba River

State legislature pushes back on Charlotte Water’s plan to draw from Catawba River

©2025 Cox Media Group