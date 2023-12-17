Acetylene torch catches garage on fire in northeast Charlotte, fire officials say

CHARLOTTE — A garage caught fire in northeast Charlotte due to the improper use of an acetylene torch, according to reports from the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Meadow Lane near The Plaza.

Firefighters said the fire started in a large detached garage that was being used as a workshop due to the improper use of an acetylene torch.

The garage’s lack of smoke alarms contributed to the incident. However, no injuries have been reported.

Charlotte fire said $16,000 worth of damages have been reported. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.

VIDEO: Fire at townhouse under investigation in Mint Hill

Fire at townhouse under investigation in Mint Hill





©2023 Cox Media Group