MINT HILL, N.C. — The Mint Hill Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a townhouse Tuesday morning.

Fire crews said the call came in around 3 a.m. along Brighton Park Drive.

The fire originated on the third floor of the townhouse, and tenants were still inside when it began.

Both residents were safely removed, uninjured, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

