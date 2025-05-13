Action 9: Some mattresses are causing allergic reactions

Luanda Chamberlain, of Atlanta, broke out in hives and later discovered fiberglass leaking from her Casper mattress.

Chamberlain said the issue began after she unzipped the cover, which the bed manufacturer now warns against.

“I was itching, but couldn’t figure out why,” Luanda Chamberlain said. “I broke out in hives. My arms, legs and back were covered in welts and hives,” she continued.

More than 100 customers have made complaints about fiberglass in mattresses.

Though she was refunded for the mattress, Chamberlain faces $3,500 in cleanup costs. California will ban fiberglass in mattresses starting in 2027.

