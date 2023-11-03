After baby survives shooting that killed parents, Lenoir family counts blessings

LENOIR, N.C. — A Lenoir family marked two years since a young mother was killed in a murder-suicide. Her baby boy was also shot, but survived and is starting to thrive.

The grandmother of the now 2-year-old, who has taken him in, credits the community for rallying to help raise him.

A vigil held Friday honored the child’s mom, Shantel Harper. Before it even got underway, many had gathered in front of the home where she was shot and killed.

Lynn Harper showed Channel 9′s Dave Faherty where her grandson, Salem, was shot in the face and struck in the arm. Salem’s dad shot him and killed Shantel before taking his own life in November 2021.

“I don’t want to forget nothing about my daughter,” Lynn Harper said.

Harper, who is now raising her grandson, planned a vigil for Shantel Friday outside her home. Family members invited their church family and neighbors join them.

“It’s still hard to believe this happened,” said Shantel’s sister, Carla. “The community is going to come out tonight and it’s a celebration of life for Shantel and everybody has pulled together to help her.”

As they mourn Shantel, they count their blessings with Salem.

“He has a whole village to take care of him,” Lynn said. “I love everyone who is taking care of him. By the grace of God, my grandson is alive.”

Lynn said Salem has regained all the motion in his arm. He was only 6 months old when the shooting happened but, despite the loss of his parents, he has had the love of his grandmother, family members and the community.

“It was very important,” his grandmother said. “We are one big family and one great big community that sticks together when things happen.”

Lynn Harper said she’s also gotten support from the people who work for the City of Lenoir.

The community gathering was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

