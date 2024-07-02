Ahead of July 4th, North Carolina’s best beaches ranked

With July Fourth festivities just around the corner, many North Carolina residents will be searching for the perfect beach destination to watch fireworks in the sand. Luckily, there is no need to travel out of state to find an ideal beach getaway.

North Carolina’s 322 miles of shoreline contain more than 25 distinct beaches. A USA Today expert panel recently nominated their top 10 beaches in the state, and readers ranked their favorites.

The results reveal that the most popular beaches in North Carolina are all located in the southeastern corner of the state. Ocean Isle Beach scored the No.1 spot.

Check out the rest of the list on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group