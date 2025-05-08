Police chief appears in court after being indicted for destroying evidence

BROOKFORD, N.C. — A police chief in Catawba County faced a judge Thursday morning after being indicted by the Grand Jury.

Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong is accused of destroying evidence in a 1992 cold case homicide investigation involving a 13-year-old girl.

PAST COVERAGE: Brookford police chief indicted, accused of destroying evidence in 1992 cold case

Family members of the victim were in court to show support for Armstrong, who has worked on the unsolved investigation for the past two years.

Armstrong was indicted for destroying evidence and willfully failing to discharge his duties in connection with the Dee Dee Dawkins cold case.

Dee Dee Dawkins cold case

The girl’s body was found along the Henry Fork River 33 years ago.

According to court documents, Armstrong “purposely” left his cellphone recording inside the home of a man he interviewed about the case in October 2024 and returned 20 minutes later to retrieve the phone.

State Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant at the Brookford Police Department earlier this year after learning about the allegations, claiming, in court documents, that a portion of the recording was missing.

Armstrong believes the charges are politically motivated, claiming the search happened after he announced plans to run for sheriff.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty asked, “Did you destroy evidence in the Dee Dee Dawkins case?”

“I’ve got no comment,” Armstrong said.

He also said he will continue to run for sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said any claims of misconduct by Armstrong are completely without merit.

An employee told Faherty late Wednesday afternoon that the chief has been placed on paid administrative leave

