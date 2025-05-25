Airline introduces non-stop flights from Concord, Charlotte to New York

CHARLOTTE — Avelo Airlines is introducing non-stop flights from a Charlotte-area airport to New York.

The airline’s new route will land in Long Island McArthur Airport, taking off from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

Flights on a Boeing Next-Generation 737 will occur twice a week: once every Thursday and once every Sunday.

Airline representatives said travelers can book one-way fares on AveloAir.com starting at $49.

“We continue to Inspire Travel by growing our service in Concord/Charlotte with this new route to New York. With four nonstop options from USA, we continue to share Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability with our Queen City Customers — while making it easier than ever for visitors to experience all that Charlotte has to offer,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy.

WATCH: Charlotte Douglas welcomes Etihad Airways, flights to Asia

Charlotte Douglas welcomes Etihad Airways, flights to Asia

©2025 Cox Media Group