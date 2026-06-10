Alan Wilson advances to runoff, thanks three candidates who didn’t get the vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alan Wilson has served as South Carolina’s attorney general for 15 years and now he is one election away from being the GOP nominee for Governor.

To do so, he’ll have to defeat his Trump and McMaster endorsed opponent.

And that’s why his victory speech Tuesday night stands out so much. He spent a lot of it praising the people he ran against who came up just short.

With his wife and running mate by his side, Wilson thanked South Carolina voters for getting him to the runoff. But he also had a special thanks to Nancy Mace, Rom Reddy and Ralph Norman.

Praising Mace for being a maverick, Reddy for being an outsider and Norman for being a sold conservative.

He now is inviting all of their supporters to join him on his campaign.

He says he’ll run hard the next two weeks pitching himself as a law and order candidate who will fight to eliminate the income tax and slash property taxes.

“I’m willing to fight for you,” he said Tuesday night. “I’m willing to carry that for you the next two weeks.”

Despite finishing second, Wilson supporters have a lot to like about the results. Wilson actually finished first in the counties home to some of South Carolina’s largest cities, Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.

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