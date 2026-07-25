NFL player buys Fort Mill home for record $4.35M

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A former Carolina Panthers player has purchased a Fort Mill estate for a record-setting $4.35 million.

York County real estate records link NFL offensive lineman Austin Corbett, who joined the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, and wife Madison as the buyers of that home, which is located in the western portion of Fort Mill near Tega Cay.

Corbett spent four seasons with Carolina, from 2022 to 2025. The couple previously lived in Fort Mill.

The July 14 purchase breaks Canopy MLS records in both the town of Fort Mill and York County as a whole.

Fort Mill’s previous sale record registered at $3.43 million, set in September 2024. A Clover home that sold for $3.8 million in June 2022 previously held the record as York County’s highest-priced home sale. Both of those properties front Lake Wylie.

Read more about the property and the sale on CBJ’s website here.

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